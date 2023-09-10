VP Kamala Harris Calls Out The Real Reason Republicans Attack Her

Facebook

Vice President Harris said that Republicans attack and make her a campaign issue because they are scared that she and Joe Biden are going to win.

Transcript via Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: … what you would do as president as being a risk. They’re honing in on you.

Why do you think that is? How do you respond to those attacks? That’s not about policy. That’s about you.

VICE PRESIDENT VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Listen, this is not new. There’s nothing new about that.

I mean, listen, I am — in my career, I was a career prosecutor. I was the first woman elected district attorney of San Francisco, a major city in this country, and reelected. I was the first woman attorney general of the second largest Department of Justice in the United States and reelected.

I was a United States senator. I represented one in eight Americans, and I’m now vice president of the United States. They feel the need to attack because they’re scared that we will win, based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I and our administration has done.

Video:

Vice President Harris was correct. The Republican attacks are about fear. They are scared that the Biden administration will win a second term, and they are playing into the party’s racism and sexism by using Vice President Harris as their threat to their voters of what could be coming in the future.

Republicans are scared. They will nominate the least popular politician in America, who is also facing 91 felony charges.

Democrats are in a good position to win in 2024, which is the biggest reason why Republicans are so scared.