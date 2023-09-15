Trump Goes Off On Deranged Rant About Electric Cars While Refusing To Support UAW Strike

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump was asked what side he was on in the UAW strike. The former president responded by not supporting workers and with a lie-filled rant about electric cars.

Trump was asked Kristen Welker which side he was on in the UAW strike, and he responded with deranged lies:

I’m on the side of making our country great. The auto workers are not going to have any jobs when you come right down to it because if you look at what they are doing with electric cars, electric cars are going to be made in China. Auto workers are not going to have — I tell you what. The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership. Their leadership should endorse Trump.

The reason is, you gotta have choice, like in school. I want school choice. I want choice for cars. If somebody wants gasoline, if somebody wants all-electric, they can do whatever they want. They are destroying the consumer. They are destroying the auto workers. The auto workers will not have any jobs, because all of these cars are going to be made in China. The electric cars, automatically, are going to be made in China.

It is lie that the United States is going all-electric. It is a fantasy that Trump made up. There is no law stating that gas vehicles will be phased out. EVs are smashing sales records in the United States, and the thing that seems to worry Trump the most is that if EVs every become dominant, his friends in Big Oil and Saudi Arabia will suffer.

The bigger lie that Trump continues to push is that electric vehicles (EVs) are going to be made in China. In 2022, 75% of EVs sold in the United States were made in the United States thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. New EV buyers only qualify for a $7,500 tax credit if the car is made in the USA.

Joe Biden is bringing the auto industry back home, and Trump’s response is to refuse to support striking auto workers and to lie about where cars are being made.

Trump was a total disaster for workers and unions when he was president.

The fact that he would ask a union to endorse him that he seems to be trying to divide and destroy during a strike, should tell voters everything they need to know about Donald Trump.