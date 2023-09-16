Sen. John Fetterman To Walk The Picket Line With Striking UAW Workers

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will be on the picket line with striking UAW workers on Saturday.

Fetterman will be walking the picket line in Wayne, Michigan, at the Ford factory where the Bronco he drives was built.

Sen. Fetterman said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

It’s time to decide what side you’re on. Are you on the side of the Big 3 CEOs who made a combined $74 million last year, and are now claiming they cannot afford to pay their workers? Or are you on the side of the UAW workers who bust their ass every day, the people who build the American cars and trucks we Pennsylvanians drive?

I know which side I’m on. As long as these brave workers continue to walk the picket line, my entire team and I will have their backs. We will support them any way we can until they reach a fair deal.

All these workers are asking for is for their basic needs to be met, to share in the enormous wealth they have created for their companies. They want to get back to work and do their jobs.

We must not forget – especially on days like today – that the union way of life is sacred. It’s what built this nation, it’s what built Pennsylvania, and it’s what built the middle class. I am always going to come down on the side of workers.

Solidarity forever.

President Biden made it clear on Friday that he is on the side of the striking workers.

In contrast, Donald Trump refused to support the striking workers, attacked the head of the UAW, and tried to falsely scare workers about electric vehicles being made in China.

The reaction to a strike tells all workers which side their elected officials are on.

People like President Biden and Sen. Fetterman have the backs of America’s workers, while Donald Trump sees those same backs as a great place to stick a knife.