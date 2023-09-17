Is Trump Senile? Former President Repeatedly Gets James Comer’s Name Wrong

Facebook

Trump shows more signs of mental decline as repeatedly gets the name of House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) wrong during an interview.

Trump said while talking about Biden impeachment:

I think, look, you look at the terrible things that have been happening with respect to Biden. Look at everything: Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan are fantastic and very legitimate people. I watched Jamie Comer just a little while ago talking about a lot of different facets of what’s going on, and he was the one that said, “I guess there were — there were 12 things where it looks like it’s stone-cold guilty, and the gun charge is only one of the 12.” He said, “This is the only one that doesn’t implicate Joe Biden.

Video:

Trump gets James Comer’s name wrong numerous times, as he continually calls him Jamie. This is the third time in three days that Trump has displayed a lack of mental fitness for the presidency. pic.twitter.com/HvEpyueUQi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2023

Every day the media raises questions about Joe Biden’s age and mental sharpness, while Donald Trump is out there confusing claiming that he beat Obama in 2016 and that Joe Biden is going to start World War II. It was the World War II gaffe to finally get some in legacy media to ask if Donald Trump is too old to be president.

Jake Tapper asked Mike Pence that question on CNN’s State Of The Union:

When confronted with evidence of Trump’s failing mind, Mike Pence replies, “We don’t need a president who is too old, and we don’t need a president who is too young.” So in this scenario, Pence is Goldilocks? pic.twitter.com/sCCwd7IS5X — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2023

Besides being accused of 91 felonies, Trump is revealing each day that he is not mentally fit enough to be president. If the media is going to continue to make President Biden’s age an issue, they need to do the same with Donald Trump, because it could be argued that Trump is showing even more drastic signs of cognitive decline.