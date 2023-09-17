Kevin McCarthy’s Bogus Impeachment Incites Armed Man Seen Near Biden Home

Facebook

The bogus impeachment investigation launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy has incited an armed man to go toward the Biden home.

We Know That Kevin McCarthy Incited An Armed Man Because He Was Carrying A Sign

Via: The White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

A solo protester – wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest, khaki cargo shorts, tan boots and socks – was spotted walking down the road toward the Biden home.

He appeared to have a gun in his holster.

One side of his sign read: “Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where’s the laptop? 10% for the big guy.”

The other side: “Joe has aliases?! Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware.”

Pool spotted a Secret Service vehicle following him down the road.

Your pooler has reached out to the Secret Service’s press contact for an official response.

Delaware is an open-carry state.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said in a statement, “The individual expressing his constitutional rights had no impact on any of the Secret Service’s protectees’ movements.”

From that statement, we are to assume that the Secret Service checked the guy out and determined that he wasn’t a threat to the President.

Kevin McCarthy’s Biden Impeachment Investigation Has Consequences

The man is free to carry whatever Fox News/Newsmax-inspired signage that he wants, but all of the bogus rhetoric from Jim Jordan, James Comer, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kevin McCarthy is having an impact. It only takes one person with a gun who believes this nonsense to do something very tragic.

Today’s protester might not have been deemed a threat, but Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans are playing a very dangerous game.

They are inciting armed people to potentially do something horrific on the basis of an evidence-free impeachment investigation.

If anything tragic happens, America will know exactly who is to blame.

Photo Credit: Pooler Nikki Schwab of The Daily Mail