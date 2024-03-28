James Comer Basically Begs Joe Biden To Revive Impeachment By Testifying

In what should be viewed as a last gasp move to revive his impeachment investigation, Rep. James Comer has asked President Biden to testify.

Comer asked Biden a bunch of questions that have already been answered, then closed his letter to the President by asking him to testify:

As Chairman of the Committee, in addition to requesting that you answer the questions posed in this letter, I invite you to participate in a public hearing at which you will be afforded the opportunity to explain, under oath, your involvement with your family’s sources of income and the means it has used to generate it. As you are aware, presidents before you have provided testimony to congressional committees, including President Ford’s testimony before the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974.

The Committee is open to accommodating your schedule but proposes April 16, 2024, for the hearing to occur. The White House may contact James Mandolfo or Jake Greenberg with Committee staff at (202) 225-5074 to ask any questions regarding this hearing. The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is the principal oversight committee of the U.S. House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X. Further, pursuant to article I, section 2, of the Constitution—that the “House of Representatives . . . shall have the sole Power of Impeachment”—on December 13, 2023, the House of Representatives formalized an impeachment inquiry into this and other matters.

Once President Biden stops laughing, the answer to Comer’s request will obviously be no. If Chair Comer had any evidence of an impeachable offense, he wouldn’t need Biden’s testimony.

Comer has no evidence that Biden did anything wrong, so his letter is basically asking Biden to save his impeachment investigation by testifying.

Joe Biden won’t be testifying before the Oversight Committee. Biden isn’t going to help Comer revive his dead impeachment investigation by lending it credibility with his testimony.

Chair Comer’s letter was one of the final moves from a desperate man who knows that his impeachment investigation is dead and gone.

