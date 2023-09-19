UAW Rips Trump Ahead Of Speech To Fake Autoworkers

Facebook

Trump’s planned publicity stunt where he is going to speak to autoworkers, non-autoworkers, and former union members has been denounced by the UAW.

UAW head Shawn Fain said in a statement responding to Trump’s planned event, “Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers, We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”

Trump’s Event Addressing Autoworkers Is A Fake

In typical Trump fashion, his speech to autoworkers will include lots of people who aren’t autoworkers.

According to The New York Times, “So instead of attending the next G.O.P. debate — on Sept. 27 in California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum — Mr. Trump intends to speak to over 500 workers, with his campaign planning to fill the room with plumbers, pipe-fitters, electricians, as well as autoworkers, according to one of the Trump advisers familiar with the planning. Mr. Trump has not directly addressed the wage demands of striking workers and has attacked the union leadership, but he has tried to more broadly cast himself on the side of autoworkers.”

Due to logistical concerns, it has also been reported that Trump will not be meeting with workers on the picket line. Instead, he is going to give a primetime speech in an attempt to upstage the second Republican presidential primary debate.

Trump’s speech is a sham. It would be surprising if Trump actually set foot in Detroit, The former president’s previous campaign events that he claimed were in Detroit were actually in a Republican suburb.

Trump isn’t coming to Michigan to support autoworkers. He is coming to the state to use the striking workers as props.

The Trump record on unions and workers’ rights was horrible. As president, Trump was an enemy of union labor, so no one should fall for this sham of a speech that is more about Trump than heroes who are fighting for democracy and a living wage.