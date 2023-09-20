Lin Wood Has Been Subpoenaed To Potentially Testify Against Trump

Facebook

Former attorney Lin Wood vowed that he has not flipped on Trump, but he may be called by prosecutors to testify against the former president.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

“I didn’t flip on President Trump. That’s just pure nonsense,” Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I wouldn’t have any knowledge to flip on him.”

Wood said he has been told he will be subpoenaed by the prosecution, but he has not had any conversations with Willis about what questions he will be asked.

If he is called to testify, it wouldn’t be the first time. Wood testified before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury, which conducted an eight-month investigation into alleged crimes surrounding Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia and elsewhere.

There were some reports that Wood flipped on Tru,p, but the former attorney denies it. However, Wood did say that if he was called to testify for the prosecution, he would answer the questions and give them answers. Wood was facing disbarment for his role in Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020, so he chose to retire and surrender his law license in Georgia.

Wood also claimed that he was not involved in many of the Trump lawsuits and had no idea his name was on them.

Whether or not Wood flipped on Trump is not as relevant as the fact that if prosecutors want him, he will take the stand and testify against Trump.

The witness flips are almost certainly coming, and Lin Wood’s willingness to talk is not good news for Trump.