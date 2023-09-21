Karine Jean-Pierre Totally Shuts Down Peter Doocy

Facebook

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t playing games with Fox News’s Peter Doocy as he interrupted her, so she shut him down and moved on.

Doocy asked, “What do you call it when 10,000 illegal immigrants cross the border in a single day?”

The White House Press Secretary answered, “So what do call it Peter, when the GOP puts forward…”

Peter Doocy interrupted her at this point, and Jean-Pierre said, “Wait. No, no, no. Ok. We’re going to move on.”

Doocy kept talking, and Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Peter, I tried to answer the question, and you stopped me.”

The Press Secretary moved on to the next question.

Video:

KJP has no patience for Peter Doocy today pic.twitter.com/tq5bNEciNh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2023

Doocy spends his days in the briefing pushing Fox News talking points disguised as questions and trying to create moments with the Press Secretary that are then played on Fox News as breaking news.

Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t playing, and she stopped Doocy, who seemed surprised, dead in his tracks.

The point hopefully was made that the Biden White House isn’t going to put up with disrespect from White House reporters.