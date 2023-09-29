Fani Willis Is Coming For Trump As Georgia RICO Co-Defendant Flips

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has secured her first guilty plea and cooperation in the Trump RICO case from co-defendant Scott Hall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

During an impromptu hearing before Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Hall agreed to testify truthfully when called, five years probation, a $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, and a ban on polling and election administration-related activities. He also recorded a statement for prosecutors and pledged to pen a letter of apology to Georgia voters.

Hall was indicted last month in connection with the breach of sensitive voting data in Coffee County in South Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021. He had been charged with racketeering and six felony counts of conspiracy.

Hall was part of the voting data breach. His cooperation moves Willis closer to Sidney Powell, and Powell will get her closer to Donald Trump.

The big detail is that Hall will be cooperating with authorities in their investigation. Willis now has one of the co-defendants who will testify against the others.

The RICO is coming apart, and that is very bad news for Donald Trump because Fani Willis is following the handbook for prosecuting organized crime. She starts at the bottom and flips defendants as she works her way up to building a case against the man at the top, who happens to be the former President Of The United States.

It looks like Fani Willis has a plan, and she is coming for Donald Trump.