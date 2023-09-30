Kevin McCarthy’s CR Gives Congress A Pay Raise While Helping Putin

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Speaker McCarthy’s supposedly clean continuing resolution (CR) would effectively give Congress a pay raise while denying aid to Ukraine.

Here is the document that Democrats are passing around the House floor:

🚨TROUBLE … House Appropriations Dems are circulating a one-pager CRITICIZING the House GOP’s 45-day stop gap. Dem members are reading this on the House floor RIGHT NOW

Remember: Since this bill is on suspension of the rules, this bill needs 2/3 voting and present to pass. pic.twitter.com/VzGc5hA4Gi — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

The House bill strikes the member pay prohibition, which means that McCarthy’s bill gives members of Congress their cost of living adjustment, which raises their pay.

Stripping out the aid to Ukraine also is not going to fly with Democrats.

Since this CR is being proposed under suspension of the rules, it takes 2/3 of the House, not a simple majority to pass it.

Given the tone of the Democratic document circulating around the House floor, it is increasingly looking like Democrats won’t be bailing out Kevin McCarthy.