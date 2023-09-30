Kevin McCarthy’s CR Gives Congress A Pay Raise While Helping Putin

Speaker McCarthy’s supposedly clean continuing resolution (CR) would effectively give Congress a pay raise while denying aid to Ukraine.

Here is the document that Democrats are passing around the House floor:

The House bill strikes the member pay prohibition, which means that McCarthy’s bill gives members of Congress their cost of living adjustment, which raises their pay.

Stripping out the aid to Ukraine also is not going to fly with Democrats.

Since this CR is being proposed under suspension of the rules, it takes 2/3 of the House, not a simple majority to pass it.

Given the tone of the Democratic document circulating around the House floor, it is increasingly looking like Democrats won’t be bailing out Kevin McCarthy.

Tagged: , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023

Live your pro-democracy values by supporting independent news and analysis. 

Subscribe to The Daily: