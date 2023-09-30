Nancy Pelosi Warns Democrats Not To Save Kevin McCarthy

Facebook

Speaker McCarthy has backed down and is trying to pass a clean CR without Ukraine aid, but he needs Democratic votes, and former Speaker Pelosi is warning Democrats not to help him.

Politico reported:

The former speaker has warned her colleagues — including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and some in his new leadership team — against rushing to bail out a man whom she argues can’t be trusted, according to multiple Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Instead, she has counseled, Democrats should let Republicans deal with the drama themselves.

Pelosi is correct. McCarthy is leading the bogus impeachment of Joe Biden. He has stripped Democrats of their committee assignments and censured Adam Schiff. Bailing out McCarthy would be a huge mistake. House Democrats have signaled that they aren’t going to direct their members how to vote on the CR. House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has yet to weigh in, but in this case, Democrats should take the advice of former Speaker Pelosi to heart.

Kevin McCarthy sold himself out to MAGA and created this mess with his own decisions. Democrats should not, under any circumstances, bail him out. House Republicans made this mess and need to find their way out.