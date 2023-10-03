Classless Kevin McCarthy Ignores Request To Postpone House Votes For Dianne Feinstein’s Funeral

Facebook

Speaker for now Kevin McCarthy has ignored a request to postpone House votes so that members of California’s Democratic House delegation can attend Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s funeral.

Politico reported:

California Democrats are saying Speaker Kevin McCarthy ignored a request from lawmakers to postpone scheduled Thursday votes to accommodate the funeral of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“So far, he has not responded. And all indications are that he’s just going to keep on with the votes,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.). “Of course, he may not be the speaker by that time.”

Forget about the motion to vacate for a second and consider what is the decent thing to do. Members are asking for votes to be postponed so that they can attend the funeral of a colleague and, in some cases, a mentor who passed away.

Kevin McCarthy is battling to maintain his job as Speaker of the House while also apparently doing everything that he can to alienate Democrats and make sure that they do nothing to help him.

A look at McCarthy’s behavior makes it easy to understand why Democrats aren’t going to lift a finger to help him keep his job. In fact, Democrats are going to vote to oust him.

It might be better for the House to have no speaker than to have Kevin McCarthy in charge.