Gagged Trump Reduced To Passing Angry Notes To His Lawyers

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Since he was hit with a gag order, Donald Trump is now passing angry notes to his lawyers during his fraud trial in Manhattan.

The scene:

Since the time of the last post, Trump appears to have taken out his frustrations on paper, jotting down notes and whispering to his lawyers. He sometimes shakes his head and points. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 4, 2023

Trump reported calmed down later in the proceedings. What got Trump so animated was the testimony of his accountant about his finances.

The former president is still allowed to complain about the case as he did on Truth Social:

Just arrived at the Witch Hunt Trial taking place in the very badly failing (so sadly!) State of New York, where people and companies are fleeing by the thousands. Corrupt Attorney General, Letitia James, is a big reason for this. Statute 63(12) is meant to be used for Consumer Fraud. It has never been used before on a “case” such as this, especially since I did absolutely nothing wrong. I borrowed money, paid it back, in full, and got sued, years later, with a trial RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN. I am not even entitled, under any circumstances, to a JURY. This Witch Hunt cannot be allowed to continue. It is Election Interference and the start of Communism right here in America!

Trump can complain about the case all he wants, even if he was lying about not being entitled to a jury trial, but what has been missing from Trump’s comments are the personal attacks on members of the court.

The gag order has worked and is something that needs to be implemented in the other Trump cases.

The change in Trump’s behavior illustrates that the attacks on prosecutors, judges, and courts were not a byproduct of Trump being unable to contain himself, but were part of an intentional strategy.

Trump has been reduced to his usual political talking points and angry notes, which has stopped his attack on the court dead in its tracks.