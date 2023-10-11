Fani Willis Destroys Jim Jordan And Shoots Down Trump RICO Case Meddling

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fulton County DA Fani Willis responded to Rep. Jim Jordan’s request for information into her Trump RICO investigation with a brutal takedown.

Willis wrote:

A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes. A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution. See O.C.G.A. § 16-10-24. Indeed, you confessed to this motivation on Mark Levin’s September 10, 2023, show: when discussing one of my office’s active prosecutions, you boasted, “We’re trying to get all the answers, but we’re trying to stop this stuff as well” (emphasis added).’ While you may enjoy immunity under the United States Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, that does not make your behavior any less offensive to the rule of law. As the person chosen by the citizens of Fulton County to be their District Attorney, I serve them, and my team and I are exceptionally busy. We have already written a letter—which I have attached again for your reference—explaining why the legal positions you advance are meritless. Nothing you’ve said in your latest letter changes that fact. As I have explained, your requests implicate significant, well recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter, as well as serious constitutional concerns regarding federalism and separation of powers.

To the extent you have specific questions about the Department of Justice’s communications, we refer you to the Department of Justice. To the extent you have specific questions about our use of * Life, Liberty, and Levin, Fox News (September 10, 2023), https://rumble.com/v3g9ges-rep-jim-jordan-this-is-outof-control.htm!?mref=9yobh&mrefc=2

Congressman Jim Jordan/federal funds, we have already provided you with extensive information, and further information can be found here: https://www.justice.gov/grants.

My attached prior letter provided you with four noble suggested uses of your authority as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee: (1) enhancing funding for victim-witness advocates; (2) expanding funding for testing all rape kits; (3) supporting the Credible Messengers program, which helps to turn around children in trouble with the criminal justice system; and (4) ensuring adequate funding to support state crime labs, which test for drugs like Fentanyl. I would encourage you to focus your attention on those issues, which would make life better for the American people.

DA Willis essentially told Jim Jordan to stop being a clown, stop abusing his power, and do his job.

The answer that Willis gave Jordan was an emphatic not in response to his request for information about her investigation into Trump’s RICO operation to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Jordan doesn’t have the authority to compel Willis to do anything, so her answer to him is to tell him that she is very busy, and he should concentrate on things that he can actually do because one of the things that he can’t do is mess with her investigation.