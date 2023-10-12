It Took Democrats Less Than 10 Minutes To Renominate Hakeem Jeffries For Speaker

Facebook

In contrast to the chaos among House Republicans, House Democrats renominated Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in less than 10 minutes.

Punchbowl News reported:

Jeffries really has one job right now — look like the reasonable adult in the room while Republicans continue to tear each other apart.

Whenever the House does convene to vote for a speaker, Democrats will again unite behind Jeffries. They renominated him privately in less than 10 minutes this week — even clapping for two minutes straight — with House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar jokingly “noting for Jake Sherman, if he’s listening,” according to members in the room.

The Republicans are destroying each in some cases on national television, while Democrats like the rest of the nation are sitting around waiting for the nonsense to end so that important work can be done on issues like keeping the government open and passing aid packages for Israel and Ukraine.

House Democrats are well-run, organized, and together. They are a microcosm of the contrast between the two parties. Democrats have it together and are ready to get to work. Republicans are so deeply involved in a civil war that is an extension of the chaos that Trump has hardwired into the GOP that they are paralyzed and incapable of doing anything.

It is a safe bet that by November 2024, voters will have long since tired of the Republican circus and will put the competent and focused Democratic Party back in charge of the House of Representatives.