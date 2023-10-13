Hakeem Jeffries Just Destroyed Jim Jordan

Facebook

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for being the Republican speaker nominee without ever having passed a bill in Congress.

Jeffries said:

Republicans have just elected a speaker nominee who in 16 years in this Congress hasn’t passed a single bill because his focus has not been on the American people. His focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division amongst the American people.

House Republicans now have a choice. There are only two paths forward. On the one hand, House Republicans can continue to triple down on the chaos, the dysfunction and the extremism that has been visited upon the American people as a result of the House Republican Civil War. On the other hand, traditional Republicans can break away from the extremism partner with Democrats on an enlightened bipartisan path forward. So we can end the recklessness and get back to doing the business of the American people and Democrats already willing and able to get that done.

Video:

Jordan was rated the third least effective member of the House, and the current Republican nominee to be the Speaker of the House said that it wasn’t his job to pass laws, “I didn’t come to Congress to make more laws. I actually came to Congress to reduce regulations and taxes on American families and the American people. My goal is not to pass a bunch of bills. I’ll support the legislation that I think makes sense. I don’t have to have my name on it to be supportive of that. And I’m certainly not going to do that in the committee.”

It is fitting that Republicans nominated a man to be speaker who has never passed a bill, because this Republican majority has many members who are not interested in governing.

For those who do want to govern, there is one choice in the speaker election, and that is Hakeem Jeffries.