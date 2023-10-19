Jim Jordan Is Bleeding Votes And Facing Total Humiliation

Facebook

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his allies say that they are committed to staying in the Speaker race, but new reporting says that if Republicans vote again, Jordan is bleeding support and will be crushed.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported:

Multiple GOP sources say that Jim Jordan is bleeding votes and is poised to lose even more Republicans if he goes through with a third ballot today. One GOP member who opposes Jordan says there are about 30 R no votes. It’s unclear if Jordan goes through with the noon vote — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 19, 2023

The News Is Not Good For Jim Jordan

Jordan has a noon ET vote scheduled for today, so while he and his allies continue to emphatically say that they will keep running to be the next Speaker of the House, Rep. Jordan’s opponents aren’t backing down and are getting stronger.

The Jordan plan is to force out all other candidates and present himself as the only option. Eventually, he assumes that Republicans will get tired of the House being shut down, and they vote for him. Rep. Jordan is also actively discouraging House Republicans from voting to empower temporary speaker Patrick McHenry so that the House can function during this crisis.

Ukraine and Israel both need aid. A deadline to avoid a government shutdown is less than a month away, and an aid package for the Southern border also needs House approval before it can be passed by the Senate and signed by President Biden.

Jim Jordan is intentionally blocking all of this because he wants to be the Speaker of the House.

Rep. Jordan is hemorrhaging support, and if this vote is held at noon ET, he will be humiliated.

Jim Jordan’s campaign of destruction is empowering Democrats and pushing Republicans to look for a bipartisan solution to end their chaos.