Trump Is Falling Apart After Sidney Powell Flipped On Him

Trump did his big tell that he knows he is in trouble, as the former president claimed that Sidney Powell was never his lawyer.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!!! Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS.

In fact, she would have been conflicted. Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail. His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless. He was an innocent man, much like many other innocent people who are being persecuted by this now Fascist government of ours, and I was honored to give him a Full Pardon!

If Sidney Powell wasn’t Trump’s lawyer, what was she doing in the White House with Trump’s legal team during the infamous December 2020 meeting when the coup plot was hatched? If Sidney Powell wasn’t Trump’s lawyer, why was she attending press conferences and speaking with Trump’s legal team to the press?

It is easy to spot when Donald Trump knows that he is in danger, because anyone who he thinks could have damaging information, the former president pretends not know.

Trump can’t pretend not to know Sidney Powell, so he is claiming that she wasn’t his lawyer.

Co-defendants are flipping on Trump, as the walls are closing in and accountability is on the horizon.