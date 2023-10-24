Bombshell Hits Trump As Jenna Ellis Takes A Plea And Flips

Facebook

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has taken a plea deal in Fulton County, Georgia, and has flipped on Trump.

Ellis’s plea deal includes probation, an apology letter, 100 hours of community service, and that she testifies truthfully at all trials and hearings for Trump co-defendants, and that she must also provide any requested information and documents and fully cooperate with the prosecution. She also must pay restitution of $5,000 to the Georgia Secretary of State.

Video of Ellis pleading guilty:

Jenna Ellis must fully cooperate and testify against Trump. pic.twitter.com/H3dzLVh5HJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 24, 2023

The dominos are falling. This is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. All of his lawyers are flipping on him as Fulton County DA Fani Willis is moving quickly, as a RICO case that Trump hoped would take years is coming together fast, as key witnesses and players in Trump’s plot to overturn the election are flipping on him at the first whiff of potential jail time.

Trump demanded total loyalty but gave none, and now he has gotten none back from his co-conspirators.

If Fani Willis can flip Trump’s co-conspirators so easily, imagine what Special Counsel Jack Smith will be able to do with the federal 1/6 case against Trump.

Donald J. Trump is in a world of trouble.