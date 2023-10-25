Senate Democrats Will Move To End Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions Blockade

Senate Democrats have prepared a resolution that would allow them to get around Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) blockade of military promotions.

Here are the details:

If the resolution will require a majority instead of 60 votes, Democrats could pass it on their own and get needed military promotions moving again that would strengthen the country’s national security. Hundreds of active-duty military spouses have condemned Tuberville and called his blockade unpatriotic. 

The truth is that if Republicans wanted to shut down Tuberville, they could. Republicans have not lifted a finger because they think that the blockade hurts Democrats and President Biden. Senate Republicans apparently have no problem inflicting pain on military families if they think it will help them in 2024.

Republicans like to talk about how much they love the military, but it is Democrats who are stepping up to end Tuberville’s blockade and help the troops.

