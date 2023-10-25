Senate Democrats Will Move To End Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions Blockade

Facebook

Senate Democrats have prepared a resolution that would allow them to get around Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) blockade of military promotions.

Here are the details:

SCOOP — Senate Dems are prepping a resolution to send to Rules Cmte that would allow most military promotions blocked by Tuberville to be confirmed en bloc, accelerating the process. Exact scope still being ironed out, but Dem leaders have reached out to interested Republicans. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 25, 2023

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told me it’s been floated to her by Dems. “It’s their side that’s kind of forcing this down our throats,” she said. Tuberville is aware of the effort too. Unclear what the threshold for passage would be. Needs to be set by the Rules Committee. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 25, 2023

If the resolution will require a majority instead of 60 votes, Democrats could pass it on their own and get needed military promotions moving again that would strengthen the country’s national security. Hundreds of active-duty military spouses have condemned Tuberville and called his blockade unpatriotic.

The truth is that if Republicans wanted to shut down Tuberville, they could. Republicans have not lifted a finger because they think that the blockade hurts Democrats and President Biden. Senate Republicans apparently have no problem inflicting pain on military families if they think it will help them in 2024.

Republicans like to talk about how much they love the military, but it is Democrats who are stepping up to end Tuberville’s blockade and help the troops.