Trump Angrily Storms Out Of Courtroom After Judge Engoron Fines Him $10K For Violating Gag Order

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump violated the gag order imposed on him by the court for a second time in Manhattan, so Judge Engoron called the former president to the witness stand, questioned him, and then fined Trump $10,000.

The AP reported:

Before imposing the latest fine, Judge Arthur Engoron summoned Trump from the defense table to testify about his comment to reporters hours earlier about “a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside” the judge.

Trump and his lawyers said that comment was about witness Michael Cohen, a former Trump law, and not about the clerk. Trump told the judge from the witness stand that his remark about partisans was aimed at “you and Cohen.”

But Trump did not conceal his frustration with the clerk. “I think she’s very biased against us, I think we’ve made that clear,” Trump said.

After losing a motion to dismiss, a red-faced Trump stormed out of the courtroom and claimed that a witness admitted that he won the trail, and claimed that the judge should dismiss immediately:

After angrily storming out of the courtroom after the judge denied a motion to dismiss, Trump walks out because he can’t get his way. pic.twitter.com/OkCIyYjzEB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2023

It was well known that Michael Cohen’s testimony was going to trigger Trump.

Sane people would not violate a gag order once, much less twice in less than two weeks. Donald Trump needs to go home and wait for his criminal trials to start. He is completely out of control, and going to end up behind bars if he continues with his current behavior.

Trump is demonstrating that he is unfit in every way and can’t be allowed back into the Oval Office.