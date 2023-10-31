Kyrsten Sinema Is Crashing And Burning And She Is Taking Kari Lake With Her

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A new internal poll from the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is in third place in the Arizona Senate race, but splitting the Republican vote with Kari Lake.

The poll:

MORE — Sen. Lindsey Graham stood up during the meeting and said Lake is going to be the GOP nominee in Arizona, so Republicans need to help her campaign The internal NRSC poll was conducted on Oct. 25 A spokesperson for Sinema declined to comment MUCH MORE in @PunchbowlNews PM — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 31, 2023

Sinema trails Rep. Reuben Gallego (41%) and Kari Lake (37%) with 17%.

The vote that she is getting is coming from Republican voters. Sinema is costing Republicans a chance to pick up the Arizona Senate seat. The conventional wisdom that Sinema would split the Democratic vote with Gallego was always wrong because it did not take into account the degree to which Arizona Democrats and many Independents can’t stand Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema thinks that she is the new John McCain and that Independents and Republicans would flock to her campaign, but Sen. Sinema is finding out that she has no constituency in the 2024 election. Kyrsten Sinema is crashing and burning and she could take Kari Lake down with her.