Kyrsten Sinema wants to strengthen the filibuster

Kyrsten Sinema Is Crashing And Burning And She Is Taking Kari Lake With Her

A new internal poll from the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is in third place in the Arizona Senate race, but splitting the Republican vote with Kari Lake.

The poll:

Sinema trails Rep. Reuben Gallego (41%) and Kari Lake (37%) with 17%.

The vote that she is getting is coming from Republican voters. Sinema is costing Republicans a chance to pick up the Arizona Senate seat. The conventional wisdom that Sinema would split the Democratic vote with Gallego was always wrong because it did not take into account the degree to which Arizona Democrats and many Independents can’t stand Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema thinks that she is the new John McCain and that Independents and Republicans would flock to her campaign, but Sen. Sinema is finding out that she has no constituency in the 2024 election. Kyrsten Sinema is crashing and burning and she could take Kari Lake down with her.

