Lindsey Graham Threatens Revenge On Democrats If The Subpoena Harlan Crow And Leonard Leo

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened revenge on Democrats if they subpoenaed Republican donors Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo to testify about the Supreme Court scandal.

Graham was quoted as saying during a Senate hearing:

In today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Lindsey Graham vowed retaliation against Dems planning to subpoena Leonard Leo + Harlan Crow over gifts they gave to SCOTUS justices. “None of us will support that,” he said. “Sen. Grassley & I are working on subpoenas of our own.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 1, 2023

Republicans have been trying to protect their money men from scrutiny. Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan are threating the District Attorney in Washington, D.C. because he is investigating Leo for moving from from a non-profit to a for-profit company that he owns.

Republicans like Graham should be worried on multiple fronts. The Republican Party is heavily dependent on dark money from billionaires. The party would suffer greatly if some of their money men go down. The reason why people like Crow and Leo love Citizens United is because the ruling has given them an immense amount of power with zero accountability.

Lindsey Graham is not happy. Graham’s threats of revenge are empty, because even if he and Grassley subpoena Democratic donors, there is no evidence that Democratic donors are giving lavish gifts and trying to buy the favor of liberal Supreme Court justices.