James Comer And Jim Jordan Are Now Trying To Bail Out Supreme Court Money Man Leonard Leo

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Leonard Leo is under investigation in Washington, DC, and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) are now investigating the investigation.

The Messenger reported that D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is investigating Leo after tens of millions of dollars were moved from one of his non-profits to a for-profit company:

Schwalb’s investigation is threatening Republican donor privacy, according to a letter sent to the D.C. attorney general from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. The letter was first obtained by The Messenger.

“It appears that your office does not have jurisdiction over this matter because Mr. Leo and the organizations with which he is affiliated are, according to publicly available information, based outside of Washington, D.C.,” the chairmen wrote. “Worse yet, the committees are troubled that your investigation could infringe upon the fundamental rights of Donor privacy and free association.”

Leo’s vast dark money funding has touched all areas of the Republican Party. Leo got a mysterious $1.6 billion dark money gift that he has been using to remake the courts and fill them with conservative extremists across the country.

Leo is also the conservative money man who puts right-wing Supreme Court justices together with wealthy donors who give them gifts. Leonard Leo is at the heart of the Supreme Court majority’s corruption scandal, and the massive amount of money he controls has purchased the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee chairs.

Comer and Jordan’s abuses of power aren’t limited to trying to drum up bogus impeachment charges against Joe Biden and attempting to interfere in prosecutions of Donald Trump.

Jordan and Comer also abuse their power to meddle in investigations that involve wealthy conservative donors. Jim Jordan has tried to play this game before, and each time, the local prosecutor has told him to go pound sand or ripped him to pieces.

House Republicans can barely function, and when they do function, it is increasingly to abuse their power.