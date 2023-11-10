This Is Big: Even Judge Aileen Cannon Is Now Ruling Against Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump a few technical delays because his classified documents trial schedule overlaps with the former president’s other trials, but she did not grant a delay until after the 2024 election.

Cannon ruled, “Following review, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows. Defendants’ Motions to Continue Pre-Trial Deadlines are GRANTED IN PART for the reasons stated below. Defendants’ Motion to Continue Trial, currently set for the two-week period commencing on May 20, 2024, is DENIED WITHOUT PREJUDICE, to be considered at a scheduling conference on March 1, 2024, following the initial set of pre-trial and CIPA steps in this proceeding as outlined below.”

There are a couple of reasons why Judge tweaked the schedule. Trump has two other criminal trials whose schedules currently overlap with the classified documents trial. The second reason is that the classified documents trial has gotten more complex with even more discovery.

Cannon’s ruling is consistent with a previous ruling where she gave Special Counsel Jack Smith more time, as his office requested to produce discovery materials.

Trump tried to delay the May trial date, and Cannon rejected his motion. She still wants to start the trial on its scheduled date but is adjusting the pre-trial schedule to accommodate changes in the case.

The bad news for Trump is that Aileen Cannon appears to have delivered a competent and even-handed ruling.

Trump isn’t going to be allowed by any of the judges to delay his trials until after the 2024 election. This means that Donald Trump will be on trial for most of the 2024 presidential campaign.

The wildcard is Trump’s RICO trial in Georgia. If Trump goes to trial in Georgia in the fall, the former president’s criminal trials will take up much of his presidential campaign, with the exception of potentially the month of a month or two in the spring and August.

Even Judge Aileen Cannon isn’t buying Trump’s stall tactics.