Trump Responds To The Death Of His Sister With Deranged Rant About Prosecutors

Trump responded to the death of his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry with an unhinged post about prosecutors and the left being out to get him.

This is how Donald Trump responded to the news of his sister’s death on Truth Social:

Deranged Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, the “team of losers and misfits” from CREW, and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs who have been working illegally for years to “take me down,” will end up, because of their suffering from a horrible disease, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS!), in a Mental Institution by the time my next term as President is successfully completed. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Here is how Trump’s sister felt about him:

Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s sister, has died. “He was a brat. I did his homework for him. I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college. He went to Fordham for 1 year & then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams” pic.twitter.com/jydvY3PHd6 — Evan (@daviddunn177) November 13, 2023

Trump keeps showing the nation who he is. Donald Trump may not have gotten along with his sister, but to ignore her death and focus on himself with unhinged conspiracies about people that he thinks are out to get him, should tell voters all that they need to know.

Donald Trump hasn’t changed since he left the White House. If anything, he has gotten worse.

Trump doesn’t care about anyone or anything, but himself.

America already got a dose of that treatment when Donald Trump was in the White House, and the country doesn’t need anymore.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.