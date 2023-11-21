Just When You Thought Ron DeSantis Couldn’t Become A Bigger Dumpster Fire

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Members of the Never Back Down super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis nearly broke out into a fistfight as Republican-on-Republican violence expands.

NBC News reported:

Jeff Roe, the top consultant for the super PAC, got into a heated argument with longtime DeSantis confidant Scott Wagner while a small group of nine board members and senior staff were discussing budgeting.

“You have a stick up your a–, Scott,” Roe fumed at Wagner, who is a member of the Never Back Down board.

“Why don’t you come over here and get it?” Wagner responded, rising from his chair. He was quickly restrained by two fellow board members. The interaction was relayed to NBC News by a source who was in the room.

The phase of a dying presidential campaign where supporters turn on each other is always one of the ugliest moments. However, it is rare that this part of the death spiral includes media reports of supporters trying to fight each other instead of rival campaigns.

Ron DeSantis took $200 million in super PAC money and set it on fire as he slid down the polls in nearly record time. It turned out that the theoretical idea of a Ron DeSantis presidential campaign was much more appealing to Republicans than a Keebler Elf fascist who tried to sell himself as a carbon copy of Donald Trump while also attempting to run against Donald Trump.

DeSantis is a dumpster fire, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving wannabe autocrat.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.