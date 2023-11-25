Trump Vows To Take Healthcare Away From 40 Million Over Holiday Weekend

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

As America enjoys its Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Donald Trump is attacking Obamacare and vowing to end it and take health insurance coverage away from millions.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives. We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 40 million Americans are covered under Affordable Care Act plans.

To really understand what happened to healthcare under Trump, let’s look at what has happened to children’s healthcare coverage since Biden took office, “Recent national survey data show that the uninsured rate among children (ages 0-17) fell from 6.4 percent in late 2020 to 4.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022, suggesting 1.4 million children have gained coverage. These gains have nearly erased the loss in children’s coverage that occurred between 2016 and 2020.”

More than 2.3 million Americans, including 726,000 children, lost their healthcare coverage under Trump.

Trump intentionally sabotaged the ACA and allowed insurance companies to raise premiums by 15% with no explanation needed. Trump made it harder for people to enroll in ACA plans and increased the cost of those plans by an average of $404.

As a second act, Trump wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. America already knows what Trump’s ACA replacement plan is. It’s nothing.

Donald Trump’s gift to 40 million Americans this holiday season is to promise that he will take away their healthcare if elected.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.