Senate Democrats To Break Tommy Tuberville’s Military Promotions Blockade

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has announced that the Rules Committee has acted on a bipartisan resolution that will allow 350 military promotions currently being blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to be confirmed.

Schumer posted a Dear Colleague letter to Twitter:

The Rules Committee acted on a resolution that would allow the Senate to quickly confirm the more than 350 military nominations being blocked by Sen. Tuberville. I will bring it to the floor so we can swiftly confirm these highly qualified and dedicated military leaders. pic.twitter.com/Qw1zfVaI8H — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 27, 2023

Schumer said that the Democratic Senate majority will need bipartisan help to get the military promotions confirmed but that the hundreds of promotions should be done before the end of the year. Sen. Tuberville has staged his blockade over the military policy of paying for servicemembers to travel to receive reproductive healthcare. The blockade has backfired as Tuberville has been called an un-American by military families, but Senate Republican leadership has been unwilling to step in and put heavy pressure on Tuberville to his damaging campaign against American national security.

However, the dam finally broke weeks ago when a group of Republican Senators took to the floor to blast Tuberville for hours, and attempt to pass military promotions by unanimous consent. Tuberville withstood the criticism and blocked every attempted promotion, but the writing was on the wall.

By the end of the year, Tuberville’s blockade will be crushed, but Republicans will not be able to erase the stain caused by the Alabama senator’s actions.

