Trump Melts Down And Claims He Is Not In Cognitive Decline

Trump claimed that he is just being sarcastic when he thinks that Obama is the current president and that he is not in cognitive decline at all.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left “Disinformation Machine,” go wild saying that “Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.” No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country. Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!

The test that Trump claims to have aced a primary screening for dementia, so Trump is bragging that he passed a preliminary screening for dementia. I am not a doctor, nor do I play one on TV, but I do know that cognitive decline can take many forms besides dementia.

Trump seems just to want to talk about the name of the president. The ex-president doesn’t want to talk about the instances where he has gotten the name of the city he was in wrong or how he has even gotten the state that he was in wrong. Donald Trump is dismissing his claim that Joe Biden started World War II and countless other instances of his brain getting basic facts wrong.

Republicans will admit that Trump is not as sharp as he used to be and has lost a step. However, it looks like Trump has lost more than a step. His unwillingness to debate suggests he can no longer mentally run in the race.

The fact that Trump felt the need to offer an excuse suggests that he knows this is a problem, but the only satisfying explanation would be for Donald Trump to release his medical records.

