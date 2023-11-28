Trump Was Depressed And Not Eating After He Failed To Overthrow The Government

Facebook

According to Liz Cheney’s new book, Kevin McCarthy told her that Trump was depressed and not eating, so he went to Mar-a-Lago.

Jake Tapper read an excerpt from Liz Cheney’s book, “There is this part where Liz Cheney confronts Kevin McCarthy on when he went down to Mar-a-Lago and basically threw Donald Trump his life line after January 6th. And just this incredible story. Cheney goes up to him. Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin? McCarthy says they’re really worried. Trump is not eating. They asked me to come see him. What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because trump is not eating? McCarthy: Yeah. He’s really depressed.”

Let’s get something straight right off the top. Trump was depressed because his attempted coup and effort to overthrow the United States government had failed, and he was going to have to leave the White House.

Any incumbent president who was denied a second term by the voters would probably be depressed, but Trump wasn’t depressed about losing the election, because he refused to admit that he lost the election.

Trump was depressed because he tried to attack the United States of America and he failed.

It is hard to believe that the person people around Trump called to cheer him up was Kevin McCarthy, and the story seems to be told to Cheney in a way that makes McCarthy look good. The fact that McCarthy ran to Mar-a-Lago instead of telling the coup mastermind to go pound sand demonstrates why the Republican Party is a threat to the nation.

