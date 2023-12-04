A Massive Win As Biden Has Taken 190 Illegal AR-15s Off The Streets

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act has seen 250 illegal gun traffickers charged by the DOJ. Over 1,300 illegal guns have been confiscated, including 190 AR-15s.

The Washington Post reported:

Through the end of October, the department has prosecuted 207 defendants with the gun trafficking provision of the law. Eighty were charged with violating the law’s provision against straw purchasers — people who buy guns on behalf of other people who typically are not legally allowed to own a weapon because of their criminal history or other reasons, federal officials said.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 has also led to the seizure of over 1,300 guns, including 190 AR-style rifles that are frequently a weapon of choice in mass shooting attacks, according to figures compiled by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Lawmakers began working on the legislation in the wake of the mass killing at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., which killed 21 people, most of them small children.

The issue isn’t Second Amendment rights, or the limiting of Americans to legally purchase guns. The Safer Communities Act is being used to stop illegal weapons sales and gun traffickers. If someone is buying a gun illegally it is usually because they are legally prohibited from owning firearms, or they intend to use a firearm in a crime.

If the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act can have this sort of impact, as a relatively smaller piece of legislation, imagine what motivated Congress and president could do to keep illegal guns off of the streets and protect the American people from gun violence.

The impact of the legislation is another win for President Biden, and it shows the American people the sort of good that a president can do.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.