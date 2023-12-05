A Panicked Jim Jordan Launches Nonsensical Investigation Into Fani Willis

Facebook

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) has announced that he will be investigating Trump prosecuting Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Jordan wrote to Willis in part:

We are in possession of a letter, dated December 17, 2021, and enclosed herein, from you to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the partisan January 6 Select Committee, requesting access to congressional “records that may be relevant to our criminal investigation.”Specifically, you asked Rep. Thompson for access to “record [sic] includ[ing] but . . . not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel.”8 You even offered that you and your staff were eager to travel to Washington, D.C, to “meet with investigators in person” and to receive these records “any time” between January 31, 2022, and February 25, 2022.”

Although it is not clear what records, if any, you obtained from your coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee, this new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials. The partisan January 6 Select Committee had a troubling track record of procedural abuses and due process violations. It only solicited evidence from a select set of relevant individuals, ignored exculpatory evidence, and did not pursue witnesses with evidence that would not advance its partisan narrative. It fabricated and publicly released doctored evidence. It cherry-picked selective information to create false and misleading public narratives.12 To the extent that your politically motivated prosecutions are now relying in any way on records obtained from the partisan January 6 Select Committee, it only reinforces concerns about your commitment to due process and whether you have fulfilled your obligations to properly disclose this material.

The request that Willis made was common. Prosecutors often ask to see evidence collected in other investigations. Jordan also managed to reach an Orwellian level of nonsense by claiming that the bipartisan 1/6 Committee was partisan.

There is zero legal basis for anything that Jordan claimed in his letter, but the law isn’t the point.

Rep. Jordan is trying to smear DA Willis and the RICO prosecution of Donald Trump. Jordan’s motives are political, as he is again abusing his oversight power to try to help Donald Trump politically.

Chairman Jordan has zero overnight authority over DA Willis, and it will not be a surprise when she tells him to go pound sand and turns over nothing.

Fani Willis is putting Trump on trial and Jim Jordan seems scared.

