Nevada Fake Elector Indictments Show That Trump’s Crimes Aren’t Going Away

Nevada became the third state to criminally charge Trump fake electors, which is a reminder to Republicans and the media that the former president’s crimes aren’t going away.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement, “When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state. We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

The statement from AG Ford:

Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/YulYdCWhFu — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023

Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and members of the legacy media keep trying to minimize Trump’s alleged crimes, but the nation’s law enforcement officers continue to prosecute and expand prosecutions of the former president’s illegal plot to stay in power.

Nevada is the third state after Georgia and Michigan to charge fake electors. Special Counsel Jack Smith and the federal government believe that the fake electors were part of a coordinated plot by the former president and his presidential campaign to hold on to power through illegitimate and illegal means.

No matter how often the media treats Donald J. Trump as a normal presidential candidate, his alleged 2020 crimes against democracy keep resurfacing and can’t be ignored.

