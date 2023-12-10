Trump Chickens Out Of Testifying At His Fraud Trial In Sunday Meltdown

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Late Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump announced in all caps Truth Social meltdown that he would not be testifying at his New York fraud trial.

Trump posted:

THEY CLAIMED THAT MAR-A-LAGO WAS WORTH ONLY $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH 50 TO 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT, IN ORDER TO ILLEGALLY REDUCE MY VALUES & MAKE A FAKE CASE AGAINST ME. THEY DID THIS ON OTHER PROPERTIES, AS WELL, & WOULDN’T GIVE ME A JURY. LIKEWISE, THE A.G. THUGS DO NOT WANT TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT I HAVE PAID ALMOST 300 MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW YORK CITY & STATE TAXES DURING THE YEARS IN QUESTION. IMPORTANTLY, I WON AT THE APPELLATE DIVISION, WHICH EFFECTIVELY ENDED MOST OF THE CASE, BUT THE BIASED JUDGE REFUSED TO ACCEPT THEIR ORDER, AN UNHEARD OF FIRST! BASED ON THE ABOVE, AND THE FACT THAT OUR UNASSAILABLE FINAL EXPERT WITNESS HAS BEEN SO STRONG AND IRREFUTABLE IN HIS TESTIMONY, WHICH WILL CONCLUDE ON TUESDAY, & THAT I HAVE ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY OTHER THAN THAT THIS IS A COMPLETE & TOTAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE (BIDEN CAMPAIGN!) WITCH HUNT, THAT WILL DO NOTHING BUT KEEP BUSINESSES OUT OF NEW YORK, I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY. MAGA

DON’T FORGET, IN ADDITION TO EVERYTHING ELSE IN THE FAKE & FRAUDULENT “CASE” THAT PEEKABOO HAS BROUGHT AGAINST ME, THEIR SO-CALLED “STAR,” & ONLY, WITNESS, SLEAZEBAG & DISBARRED FORMER LAWYER, MICHAEL COHEN, ADMITTED IN COURT TO REPEATEDLY LYING UNDER OATH. IT WAS A TOTAL BREAKDOWN, A NON-RECOVERABLE PERRY MASON MOMENT. THAT ALONE ENDS THIS BIDEN DRIVEN WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Trump was never going to show up to testify for the defense. because his testimony would have been open to cross-examination. With the former president already facing four criminal trials in 2024, the last thing that he needs is testimony on the record that could potentially be used against him.

At heart, Donald Trump is a coward who is always looking for someone else to do his dirty work or take the fall for him. The former president would never stand up and be accountable.

Trump wasn’t going to get away with lying on the stand. He, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization have already been found guilty of fraud. The current trial is about whether they are going to face crippling fines and be put out of business in the state of New York.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.