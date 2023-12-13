Defeated James Comer And Jim Jordan Issue Empty Threat To Hold Hunter Biden In Contempt

Facebook

Hunter Biden complied with James Comer and Jim Jordan’s subpoena but demanded a public hearing. After the Republicans refused, they made an empty threat to hold Biden in contempt.

The statement from Comer and Jordan:

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. Read my full statement with @Jim_Jordan below.👇 pic.twitter.com/0m5zc4k4a6 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden didn’t defy the subpoena. He showed up ready to testify. Comer and Jordan’s problem is that they did not want Biden to testify publicly.

Hunter Biden himself pointed out that Chairman Comer said that witnesses could publicly or privately testify:

Biden said, “Here I am, Mr. Chairman, taking up your offer when you said we can bring these people in for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose. Well, I’ve chosen. I am here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Any contempt vote by the House against Hunter Biden will likely go nowhere. Even if Republicans can get virtually every conference member to support a contempt referral, it is unlikely to be prosecuted.

The Department of Justice would be making the decision on whether or not to prosecute Hunter Biden, and given that Biden made a good faith effort to comply with the subpoena, the DOJ is unlikely to prosecute him. Any potential legal action against Hunter Biden will likely be thrown out of court, and Republicans will have wasted a lot of time and taxpayer money for nothing.

Hunter Biden beat Comer and Jordan in this round, and their threat of contempt proceedings should be viewed as the empty face-saving gesture that it is.

