House Republican Falls Apart When Asked For Evidence Of Biden Corruption

Rep. Tony Gonzales stuttered and stammered and couldn’t answer when asked for proof that President Biden behaved corruptly.

Republicans have no answers:

CNN: “Do you think there’s evidence yet [Biden] acted corruptly?” GOP REP. TONY GONZALES: “I don’t dive into that piece of it too much. That’s not what, what, um, what, I guess, gets me… going on it.” pic.twitter.com/AAD6xRKkdA — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) December 13, 2023

Gonzales said to CNN’s Manu Raju, “I don’t dive into that piece of it too much. That’s not what, what, um, what, I guess, gets me… going on it.”

Rep. Gonzales is going to vote to authorize an impeachment investigation into President Biden, but he can’t name a single thing that he has seen that indicates corruption on the part of the President Of The United States.

The only corruption taking place is that of House Republicans who corruptly going to authorize an impeachment investigation to try to distract from Donald Trump’s mountain of legal troubles and criminal cases in 2024.

Republicans are replaying the 2016 playbook by trying to make both candidates look bad by impeaching Biden.

The movement for impeachment is an effort to suppress the Democratic vote for Biden next year.

Voters should see through this scam and appropriately punish House Republicans.