How Much Longer Can The Media Ignore Trump’s Fascism?

Trump is accelerating his use of fascist language at his rallies, and it is time for the media to wake up and call it what it really is.

Trump said at his most recent campaign event, “We got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world, they’re coming into our country. From Africa, from Asia, all over the world, they’re pouring into our country, nobody’s even looking at them, they just come in, the crime is going to be tremendous, the terrorism is going to be, terrorism is going to be, and we built a tremendous piece of the wall.”

Trump: They’re poisoning the blood of country.. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America… but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia pic.twitter.com/fv38EABo1a — Acyn (@Acyn) December 16, 2023

Much of the legacy press has decided that it will not deviate from its standard horse race coverage model for elections. The horserace model requires a near-obsessive devotion to polls, the treatment of both candidates as equals, and the normalization of every contest so that it is about issues that can gather focus groups to discuss.

Trump is benefitting from this model because it is allowing the likely Republican presidential nominee, who is facing four criminal trials, to be normalized.

Trump is intentionally echoing Nazis and fascists because a fascist victory is his only remaining path to avoiding a criminal conviction.

It is a valid question to ask, what does Trump have to say? How far does he have to go, until the corporate media stops placing its own power and profits ahead of the country?

Trump is echoing the language of Hitler.

The country needs its free press to rise to the occasion.

Instead, they are acting like a fascist threat to the United States of America as business as usual.

