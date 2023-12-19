Ted Cruz Celebrates Christmas By Calling Liberal Men Bad In Bed

Facebook

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that liberal women are angry because liberal men are so bad in bed, which typifies the party of faith and family values.

Cruz said, “The left is so bad! They’re so unhappy! They’re so p*ssed off! And by the way, if you were a liberal woman, and you had to sleep with those weenies, you’d be p*ssed too.”

Ted Cruz says liberal women are unhappy and pissed off all the time because liberal men don’t satisfy them in bed. pic.twitter.com/Som7PPLrpK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2023

In the mind of Ted Cruz, women aren’t angry because Republicans are taking away their rights and trying to kill them. To Ted Cruz, women are angry because liberal men are bad in bed.

Is there a more insulting way to trivialize and diminish the concerns of a majority of the population who no longer have control of their own bodies that is more insulting that what Ted Cruz said?

Women don’t have valid political concerns. I guess Republicans think that women will go quiet and get back in the kitchen if the have better sex lives.

Ted Cruz is a sitting United States senator, and this is his reasoning for why women are angry.

Women are losing their rights and their lives, but to Ted Cruz, it is all about their sex lives, which by the way is something that Republicans like Cruz will probably try to control next.

