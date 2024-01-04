Massachusetts Voters Move To Ban Trump From The Ballot

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Things are going from bad to worse for Trump, as voters in Massachusetts have filed legal action to bar him from the state’s presidential ballot.

Trump Is Facing Potential Disqualification In Massachusetts

Free Speech For People announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Free Speech For People (FSFP), along with nationally recognized litigator Shannon Liss-Riordan of the Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., filed a challenge today before the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission on behalf of individual Massachusetts voters challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the state’s presidential primary and general election ballot. The challengers are a mix of Republican, Independent, and Democratic voters and include former Boston Mayor Kim Janey and two leading law professors. The challenge asks the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission to abide by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment and bar Trump from appearing on the state ballot.

…

Under Massachusetts law, the Ballot Law Commission “shall have jurisdiction over and render a decision on any matter referred to it, pertaining to the … constitutional qualifications of any nominee for … national … office [and] the certificates of nomination or nomination papers filed in any presidential … primary.”

Trump Disqualification Fever Is Spreading

The real danger for Trump has always been that once one state disqualified him, the situation could snowball into several states removing the former president from the ballot. Trump seems to be in no danger of losing the Republican presidential nomination, but if he gets removed in multiple states, he will not be eligible to win any delegates in those states.

Without being on the ballot, Trump will be shut out, and that opens the door for a candidate like Nikki Haley to win a larger share of the delegates in the states where Trump is disqualified.

The bigger problem for Trump remains that he is disqualified in a number of states for the general election. No matter how the Trump campaign and the pundit class attempt to spin it, ballot disqualification is a problem for Donald Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.