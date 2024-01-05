Biden Shows Why He’s Still The Trump Killer In 1/6 Speech

Facebook

With one speech, President Joe Biden exposed Trump and cut the former president down to size while taking control of the 2024 election narrative and showing the nation who Trump is.

Biden tells America what Trump is really about:

Biden, “The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America. Not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.” pic.twitter.com/JhZGi3kmzf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 5, 2024

Biden said, “Today we’re here to answer the most important of questions, is democracy still America’s sacred cause? I mean it. This is not rhetorical, academic or hypothetical, whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of tour im, and it’s what the 2024 election is all about. The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America. Not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power. Our campaign is different. For me and Kamala, our campaign is about America, it’s about you. It’s about every age and background that occupied this country. It’s about the future we’re going to continue to build.”

Biden also defined Trump:

Biden is perfectly defining Trump. “Once again he’s saying he won’t honor the results of the election if he loses. Trump says he doesn’t understand. He still doesn’t understand the basic truth is you can’t love your country only when you win.” pic.twitter.com/5euB2UTvWs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 5, 2024

Biden said, “In 2024, Trump is running as the denier in chief. The election denier in chief. Once again, he’s saying he won’t honor the results of the election if he loses. Trump says he doesn’t understand or he still doesn’t understand the basic truth. That is, you can’t love your country only when you win.”

Trump feared running against Biden for years before the 2020 election. Trump was worried about Biden that he got himself impeached by attempting to extort Ukraine into making up dirt that he could use against Biden in the 2020 election.

There is no other Democrat with the same level of gravitas that can stand up to Trump and cut through the lies and the misinformation like Biden does.

President Biden looks to still be a Trump killer, as with one speech, he turned all of the media narratives about the 2024 election upside-down and reminded Trump of what is waiting for him this fall.

