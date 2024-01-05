Venue Dumps Marjorie Taylor Greene And 1/6 Event Celebrating Domestic Terrorists

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A central Florida venue canceled the reservation for an event after it became aware that it featured Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) commemorating the 1/6 attack.

Republicans Misled Venue About Marjorie Taylor Greene Event

NBC News reported:

A central Florida venue has canceled an event that was to have featured Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after it learned the event was intended to commemorate the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event was set to be hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County at the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee. It was originally pitched to Westgate as a small book-signing event featuring Greene, without mention of Jan. 6.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” Westgate Resorts said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises 1/6 Terrorists

Rep. Greene has made it one of her causes in Congress to praise those who attacked democracy on 1/6. Greene calls the criminal defendants and convicts political prisoners. Greene has been on a campaign to whitewash the 1/6 attack and has made several show visits to the jail where 1/6 defendants are being held.

Greene said at an event with Steve Bannon, “Then Jan. 6 happens and next thing you know, I organized the whole thing along with Steve Bannon here. And I will tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won.”

Greene’s ‘joke’ was met with laughter, but what has been funny are her efforts to paint people who committed crimes against the United States as patriotic heroes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is Trump-level toxic, and the fact that Republicans had to mislead a venue to get them to take a booking says everything about how MAGA attempts to rewrite the history of the Capitol attack have failed.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.