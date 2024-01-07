Jack Smith Drops A Sunday Bombshell On Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Special Counsel Jack Smith has details from Trump’s own aides about the former presidential refusal to stop the 1/6 attack.

Trump’s Own White House Aides Gave Jack Smith Damning Evidence Against Trump

ABC News reported:

New details also come from the Smith team’s interviews with other White House advisers and top lawyers who — despite being deposed in the congressional probe — previously declined to answer questions about Trump’s own statements and demeanor on Jan. 6, 2021, according to publicly released transcripts of their interviews in that probe.

Sources said Scavino told Smith’s investigators that as the violence began to escalate that day, Trump “was just not interested” in doing more to stop it.

Sources also said former Trump aide Nick Luna told federal investigators that when Trump was informed that then-Vice President Mike Pence had to be rushed to a secure location, Trump responded, “So what?” — which sources said Luna saw as an unexpected willingness by Trump to let potential harm come to a longtime loyalist.

The Evidence That Jack Smith Is Accumulating Is Devastating For Trump

The media and Republicans can continue to pretend that 1/6 and the attack on democracy won’t be an issue for Trump in 2024, but as details continue to emerge about how Trump led the attack on America and did nothing to stop it, the issue is not going to be going away.

Trump needs to win the 2024 election because it appears that the special counsel is putting together a tight case against him for his efforts to illegally stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Going back to the White House may literally be Donald Trump’s get-out-of-jail card, and depending on how fast Trump’s immunity claim is decided, the former president could be a convicted felon before Election Day.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.