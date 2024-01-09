James Comer Has Another Big Failure On Biden Impeachment

Facebook

George Bergès, the dealer who sold Hunter Biden’s art, confirmed in a transcribed interview that he has no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.

Jamie Raskin: There’s No Evidence Of A Presidential Offense

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Just like every other witness in this embarrassing slapstick investigation, George Bergès stated he had no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden. Hunter Biden made art that Bergès sold in his gallery, and President Biden had no knowledge of or role in these art sales.

It’s not illegal to buy and sell abstract art in America. If Chairman Comer doesn’t like Hunter Biden’s paintings or modern art in general, he doesn’t have to buy it. But Hunter Biden is allowed to create art and sell it. The GOP’s allegations of influence peddling and money laundering are unfounded and were, once again, totally refuted by today’s witness.

If Chairman Comer seriously wants to stop corrupt foreign influence and violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause, I encourage him to check out the millions of dollars Donald Trump raked in from foreign states and murderous monarchs. Alas, Chairman Comer blocked us from getting all the discovery to which we are entitled but we got enough to know that Trump was on the take big-time from foreign states, raking in huge spoils from the royals. Meantime, George Bergès confirmed today once again that Joe Biden was not involved in, and did not profit from, his family’s business operations. We should get back to work for the American people and drop this futile investigation. Art appreciation is subjective. But the facts of this investigation aren’t open to interpretation, Mr. Chairman. There is no evidence of a presidential offense.

James Comer Has No Witnesses To Confirm Impeachable Offenses

If President Biden supposedly took millions of dollars and had all of these business dealings, why is there no evidence or witnesses to prove what House Republicans are claiming?

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has less than nothing in terms of impeachment evidence. Each witness that comes forward tells the same story. President Biden had nothing to do with his son’s business dealings.

It is easy to see why Comer doesn’t want to hold impeachment hearings. He has no witnesses or evidence that President Biden ever did anything wrong.

There is not going to be much to the Biden impeachment hearings without evidence and witnesses.

Each witness is a new failure for James Comer and House Republican efforts to impeach President Biden.