Rep. Jared Moskowitz Blasts House Republicans Over Border Farce

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) blasted House Republicans on the Oversight Committee for holding a hearing about border security that he called a farce.

Rep, Moskowitz said:

You know, we have failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform up here for decades, but if you listen to the witnesses, some of them, and if you listen to my colleagues, you would think the world didn’t begin until President Biden was elected. You would think it was dinosaurs, the wheel, Jesus.

The world was flat. The world was round. Biden was elected. Every problem Like nothing happened before, you know, people pretend everything was just perfect. But you know what? One of my colleagues, when bringing up statistics, showed why this is a farce. She brought up that President Obama deported more people than President Trump.

In fact, President Obama Trump deported more people in each term than President Trump. Well, hold on a second. If the border wasn’t a problem until President Biden was elected, then how are we deporting all of these people in administrations before Trump was elected? It’s because this situation has been going on for decades.

So stop lying to the American people that none of this happened until President Biden was elected.

Moskowitz: She brought up that Obama deported more people than Trump. Hold on a second. If the border wasn’t a problem until Biden was elected, then how were we deporting all of these people? This situation has been going on for decades so stop lying… pic.twitter.com/waLHsQnPFy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 17, 2024

The House Republican outrage over the border is a political shell game. No matter what Biden and Democrats offer, Republicans say no and move the goalposts. Johnson admitted that House Republicans will not agree to anything involving border security until Donald Trump is in office.

The border isn’t a crisis. It is a political issue for Republicans to use to turn out their base in November.

Rep. Moskowitz was right. Republicans are lying, and it is time for the American people to see through the lies.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.