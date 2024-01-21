Matt Gaetz Caught On Camera Admitting Trump Plans To Cut People’s Healthcare

Facebook

While campaigning for Trump in New Hampshire, C-SPAN caught Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saying that Trump wants to cut Americans’ healthcare.

Gaetz said, “There are other places of mandatory spending where President Trump does seek reductions. Medicaid for example.”

Gaetz says Trump will “seek” to cut Americans’ health care if reelected pic.twitter.com/wzPSdoZEUO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 21, 2024



As of September 2023, more than 88 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Over 39 million Americans were children who were enrolled in CHIP or Medicaid.

Rep. Gaetz suggested that if Trump returns to the White House, he intends to target children and persons with disabilities for health care cuts.

Trump talks about building walls and rants about deep states and conspiracies that he claims are being carried out against him, but what isn’t talked about is the destructive policy agenda that would come with a Donald Trump return to the White House.

Harming kids and differently-abled persons is part of the plan for a second Trump term. Those expanded tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations that he is planning if he gets back into the Oval Office have to be paid for by someone.

Matt Gaetz said the quiet part out loud. MAGA intends to make children suffer so that the wealthy can have an even bigger tax cut.

