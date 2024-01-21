SNL Mocks Trump’s Terrible Week In Devastating Fashion

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

SNL used its cold open to hit on all of Trump’s low points from his bad week that was terrible outside of his victory in the Iowa Caucus.

The opening began with Alina Habba introducing Trump, and Trump saying, “Thank you, Alina. You’re great on TV. Maybe the worst lawyer I’ve ever had, which is quite an accomplishment. Look at this team. This is the bottom of the barrel, folks. This is who said yes. I’m in the lead for president, and this is the best I can get. Feels like a red flag, no? Well, you’re not getting paid by the way. You know that? Of course you do.”

SNL had Trump delivering comments outside of the courtroom and talking about his cognitive test, “As you can see, I am doing very well cognitively. Doing great with cognitive. I’m more cognitive than ever. The doctor said, sir, you have to be in the top 99% of all the concussion and dementia people we give this test to. I said, well, I guess I’m very good at recognizing elephants. Who knew.”

Saturday Night Live brought up Jeffrey Epstein, “But Biden’s very creepy. He sniffs little girls’ hair. I am different of course. I do far worse than that. You ever see that video of me dancing with Epstein? Boy is this some dark energy. Clapping off beat. I got the Eugene Levy eyebrows. Very strange. I would not be surprised if the that footage was fake. Of course it’s very real. But you have to think in many ways it could not be. We’ve seen a lot of success with saying things that did not happen. I think we’ll continue to do that. It’s an innovation I’m particularly proud of. Seems to be working very well.”

Video:

The cold open was really bad for Trump, because it emphasized almost every major terrible thing that happened to the former president in the past week.

The Saturday Night Live cold open was a joke, but it also highlighted the major problem that Trump is going to have in a general election. Voters already know who Donald Trump is. They are well aware of this sleaziness, criminality, and corruption. When SNL started first featuring a Trump impression, they struggled with how to play him. Alec Baldwin got the combination of stupidity and narcissism correct, but just like the rest of the country, it took SNL some time to process what was going on in front of us.

SNL and the country have got it now, and the impression of Trump in popular culture should make him unelectable.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.