Investigation Opened Into Voter Suppression Effort Against Democrats Using Fake Biden Robocalls

The New Hampshire attorney general has opened an investigation into deep fake robocalls that feature Biden’s voice telling Democrats not to vote.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement:

The Attorney General’s Office has received complaints regarding a recorded message encouraging voters not to vote in the January 23, 2024, New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election. The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.” Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications.

The message appears to have been “spoofed” to falsely show that it had been sent by the treasurer of a political committee that has been supporting the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary write-in efforts for President Biden. The message’s content directed recipients who wished to be removed from a calling list to call the number belonging to this person.

These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely. Voting in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election. Recipients of this message are additionally encouraged to send an e-mail to the Department of Justice Election Law Unit (electionlaw@doj.nh.gov) identifying (1) the date and time they received the call or message; (2) the origin of the call or message; (3) the content of the call or message; and (4) any other relevant information.

The Election Law Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

Are Republicans Trying To Suppress Biden Votes In New Hampshire?

The odds are good that this operation is being carried out by Trump supporters, who are trying to embarrass President Biden and make him look weak with a poor showing as a write-in candidate in the New Hampshire Democratic primary

The other possibility is that MAGA is trying to stop Democrats from crossing over and voting for Nikki Haley. If anyone supporting Trump is doing this out of fear of Haley, then Trump is a much weaker candidate than imagined.

. Biden is a write-in candidate because New Hampshire is holding its primary in violation of the DNC rules. South Carolina is officially recognized first Democratic contest, but after getting bumped New Hampshire decided to hold its primary anyway.

Biden has abided by the official calendar and did not formally register as a candidate, which is why he is a write-in.

The voter suppression effort reeks of Trump. Imagine the humiliation that Trump will feel if Biden gets more votes as a write-in candidate in the Democratic primary than Trump gets as a candidate on the ballot in the Republican primary.

MAGA is so scared of President Biden that they are likely behind an effort to make sure that Democrats don’t turn out and vote for Biden or Nikki Haley.

