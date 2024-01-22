Elise Stefanik Humiliates Herself Trying To Spin Trump’s Cognitive Decline

Facebook

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s spin on Trump’s cognitive decline was so bad that it should provoke questions about her own cognitive state.

Rep. Stefanik tried to explain away Trump’s inability to distinguish between Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley by saying, “That isn’t a mix-up. The reality is — Nikki Haley is relying on Democrats, just like Nancy Pelosi, to try to have a desperate showing in New Hampshire. President Trump has not a step. He is a stronger candidate, stronger than he is today than he was in 2016 and was in 2020. Compare that to Joe Biden’s weakness.”

Video:

Republicans Are On The Defensive About Trump’s Cognitive State

Stefanik is desperate to be Trump’s running mate, but the MAGAs appear oblivious to the perception that they make themselves look crazy and out of step with the country when they refuse to admit the facts and try to justify what was a mistake on Trump’s part.

As I wrote in this morning’s newsletter, Trump has gotten a free pass on his cognitive issues for years. To read our newsletter The Daily, you can subscribe to below:

Could Trump’s cognitive state cost him in the New Hampshire primary?

Maybe. It depends on how large the Independent vote is on Tuesday. If Independents turn out to support Haley and reject Trump, she could win the state. The latest polling has Trump up by 11 points, but that poll has some ominous signs in it for the former president, and was taken before Trump showed the world the condition of his mind.

The only race that people like Rep. Stefanick care about is the race to be Trump’s running mate. There is no low that she won’t sink to if that is what it takes to prove to Donald Trump that she would be an ideal lackey vice president. Instead of confronting the issue head-on, people like Stefanik are making it worse with their embarrassing efforts to spin reality.

